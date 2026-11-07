Dusty Stromer, Chace Holley rally San Diego to 96-90 victory over Tarleton State in OT

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dusty Stromer scored 22 points and Chace Holley added six of his 13 points in overtime as San Diego knocked off Tarleton State 96-90 on Friday night.

Stromer shot 4 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 12 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Toreros (2-0). Jevon Hill had 18 points and Davion Hill scored 16.

T.J. Cope led the way for the Texans (1-1) with 20 points. Leroy Kelly IV added 19 points and six rebounds. Franck Emmou contributed 17 points and six assists.

Jevon Hill scored nine points in the first half and San Diego went into halftime trailing 46-32. Stromer scored 18 points in the second half to rally San Diego.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.