Montana’s Eli Gillman sets Big Sky TD record in 57-24 win over Portland State

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Eli Gillman ran for 196 yards and four touchdowns — setting the Big Sky Conference record for touchdowns — and Montana rolled to a 57-24 win over Portland State on Saturday.

Gillman, who only had eight carries, scored on runs of 45, 15, 43 and 84 yards. It was the last touchdown, when he was hemmed in as he ran left and pivoted to his right before finding a wide-open lane down the middle, that gave him 78 touchdowns, one more than Eastern Washington great receiver Cooper Kupp.

Keali’i Ah Yat was 19-of-28 passing for 259 yards with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Chase Cook and added a rushing touchdown for Montana, ranked No. 12 in the FCS Stats Perform poll.

Hashim Jones and Cody Schweikert also had rushing touchdowns as the Grizzlies (7-3, 5-2) piled up 363 yards on the ground.

John-Keawe Sagpolutele threw for 205 yards and a touchdown to Tanner Beaman for the Vikings (2-8, 2-5). Niall Raby and Zui Shelton had rushing touchdowns.

Gillman had a 48-yard reception on the opening drive that led to Jones’ 8-yard run. Gillman had two touchdowns to help the Griz lead 29-10 at the break. He had touchdown runs on consecutive carries in the third quarter to end his day.

Montana scored touchdowns on eight of nine drives.

Up next

Utah Tech: Home against Northern Arizona next Saturday.

Montana: The Griz hit the road for the first time, playing up at Oregon State next Saturday.

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