Cutforth, Riley spark No. 20 Boise State’s 8th straight win as Broncos beat Colorado State 64-38

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Backup quarterback Max Cutforth threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score as No. 20 Boise State extended its winning streak to eight games by beating Colorado State 64-38 on Saturday night.

Cutforth finished 16 of 19 for 317 yards while filling in with starter Maddux Madsen sidelined by an injury. Tailback Dylan Riley had 300 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns, including a catch out of the backfield that he took 73 yards for a score on the second play from scrimmage.

Boise State took advantage of a floundering Colorado State defense to amass 669 total yards, the eighth-most in program history.

The Broncos (8-1, 5-0 Pac-12, No. 25 CFP) have been rolling since their season-opening 34-27 loss at Oregon. Boise State’s in the driver’s seat to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff as the highest ranked Group of Six squad.

Boise State scored four straight TD drives to start the game and punted just once. The Rams (3-6, 1-4) entered the contest allowing an FBS-worst 42.4 points per game.

Riley had a big night with 192 yards rushing, including TD runs of 31 and 42 yards, 88 yards receiving and another 20 yards on a kickoff return. The junior has 1,241 yards rushing this season.

Colorado State quarterback Hauss Hejny was 14 of 25 for 253 yards and two TDs. He also ran for 69 yards and a score.

The takeaway

Boise State: The Broncos improved to 134-24 as a ranked team since joining the FBS ranks in 1996. It’s also the 12th time they’ve had a winning streak of eight or more games over that time frame.

Colorado State: The Rams fell to 1-14 against Boise State. Their lone win was 31-30 in Fort Collins on Oct. 14, 2023. Both teams moved to the Pac-12 from the Mountain West this season.

Up next

Boise State: Host Oregon State on Saturday.

Colorado State: At Washington State on Saturday.

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By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer