All-American Booker has big night with 30 points as No. 6 Texas rolls Northern Colorado 91-29

Madison Booker scored 30 points, moving into third on the Texas career points list, and the No. 6 Longhorns rolled to a 91-29 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday night.

The two-time AP All-American now has 2,023 points as she passed Clarissa Davis (2,008) on the school’s all-time scoring chart. Booker hit 10 of 14 shots from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers, and added six assists before leaving the game early in the fourth quarter. She scored 54 points in two games this week.

Freshman Brihanna Crittendon and Addison Bjron scored 13 and 11, respectively, for Texas (2-0), combining to make 10 of 13 shots.

Jayda Clark, new to the team and a starter, scored eight points for Texas in 14 minutes. She made two 3-pointers in the first quarter. She joined the Texas program on Aug. 24 as coach Vic Schaefer scrambled to replace guards Jordan Lee and Aaliyah Crump after they transferred to South Carolina and Duke.

Clark played for two years in the WNBL, an Australian professional league. She was an unpaid developmental player, according to Texas.

Texas led 49-9 at halftime. Booker scored 15 in the third quarter, after which Texas led 72-18.

Mia Galbraith led Northern Colorado (1-1) with seven points. The Bears are picked to finish third in the Big Sky Conference by the league’s coaches.

Northern Colorado had tremendous difficulty navigating half-court pressure defense by Texas. The Bears shot 31.6% and committed 32 turnovers that the Longhorns turned into 33 points.

Texas shot 56% and scored 46 points in the paint.

The Longhorns could have a better test when they host South Dakota State on Wednesday. Texas defeated South Dakota State by 19 points last season on the road.

Up next

Northern Colorado: Hosts Northern New Mexico on Monday

Texas: Hosts South Dakota State on Wednesday

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By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press