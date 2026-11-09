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No. 14 Miami Hurricanes host the North Florida Ospreys in non-conference play

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By AP News

North Florida Ospreys (1-1) at Miami Hurricanes (1-1)

Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays No. 14 Miami (FL) for a non-conference matchup.

Miami (FL) finished 15-3 at home a season ago while going 26-9 overall. The Hurricanes allowed opponents to score 71.3 points per game and shoot 44.5% from the field last season.

North Florida went 2-9 in ASUN play and 2-14 on the road a season ago. The Ospreys averaged 79.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 88.2 last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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