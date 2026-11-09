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Indiana Hoosiers face the Syracuse Orange

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By AP News

Syracuse Orange (2-0) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (2-0)

Indianapolis; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will face Syracuse at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Indiana finished 18-14 overall with a 9-2 record against non-conference opponents in the 2025-26 season. The Hoosiers shot 47.4% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

Syracuse finished 15-17 overall with a 9-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2025-26 season. The Orange averaged 75.0 points per game last season, 35.7 in the paint, 14.2 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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