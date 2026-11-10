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Lelevcius, Thompson score 21 apiece to send Clemson past North Dakota

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By AP News

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Liutauras Lelevicius and Chase Thompson each scored 21 points, Ace Buckner scored 13 points and Clemson pulled away down the stretch to beat North Dakota 92-77 on Monday in the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Thompson finished 9-of-10 shooting, making all three 3-point attempts, and Lelevicius made 9 of 9 from the foul line.

Dylan Faulkner added 12 points for Clemson (3-0). The Tigers shot 31 of 47 (66%), including 9 of 18 from deep.

Samuel Hincapie scored 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, for a spirited North Dakota (1-2) team. Luke Winkel scored 16 points and Zach Kraft 12. Kraft had three steals and North Dakota had 10 total.

North Dakota shot 28 of 62 (45%), including 13 of 27 (48%) from long range.

Not until Cole Certa made a 3 with 2:42 left did the Tigers record their first double-digit lead, 83-71.

Hincapie’s 3 with 10:18 left gave North Dakota its last lead at 58-57.

Up next

North Dakota: hosts Montana on Saturday.

Clemson: hosts Georgetown Friday.

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