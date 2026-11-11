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UMass-Lowell River Hawks take on the UMass Minutemen, aim for 4th straight win

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By AP News

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-0) at UMass Minutemen (1-1)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Minutemen -10.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over UMass.

UMass went 17-16 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Minutemen averaged 80.2 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

UMass-Lowell finished 5-14 on the road and 15-18 overall last season. The River Hawks averaged 12.5 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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