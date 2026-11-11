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South Carolina State visits Notre Dame after Treadwell’s 22-point game

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By AP News

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-0) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Fighting Irish -26.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits Notre Dame after Noah Treadwell scored 22 points in South Carolina State’s 82-67 victory against the Chicago State Cougars.

Notre Dame went 13-18 overall last season while going 10-7 at home. The Fighting Irish averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 13.8 on free throws and 27 from 3-point range.

South Carolina State went 3-16 on the road and 10-22 overall last season. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 78.8 points per game and shot 46.7% from the field last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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