Jasper Johnson’s perfect night, 17 points lead Oregon in 100-66 win over Mississippi Valley State

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jasper Johnson scored 17 points on a perfect shooting night and Oregon defeated Mississippi Valley State 100-66 on Wednesday night.

Johnson went 6-for-6 from the field, which included five 3-pointers. He opened the scoring with a 3 and the Ducks (3-0) led all the way. Taylor Bol Bowen was the only other Duck to score in double digits. He had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists. Malique Ewin grabbed 13 rebounds.

It was 21-6 nine minutes into the game and Oregon led 50-28 at halftime.

The Ducks’ largest lead was 35 points and they reached 100 points on Wei Lin’s jumper with 44 seconds remaining. Lin finished with eight points and eight assists.

Gabriel Martinez had 14 points, Caleb Cameron 12, and Tory James Jr. 10 for the Delta Devils (0-3).

The Ducks shot 61% overall and made 16 of their 33 3-pointers. They also led 26-12 in fastbreak points and 42-26 in rebounding.

Oregon, which has nine transfers and two freshmen, remains undefeated under interim coach Tony Stubblefield. He took over for Dana Altman who retired in early October.

Up next

MVSU: at Oregon State on Friday.

Oregon: vs. Pepperdine on Sunday. ____ Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here