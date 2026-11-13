Duckett leads UC Riverside against Fresno State after 22-point showing

UC Riverside Highlanders (3-0) at Fresno State Bulldogs (2-1)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits Fresno State after Tony Duckett scored 22 points in UC Riverside’s 80-75 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

Fresno State went 13-19 overall with a 10-8 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Bulldogs averaged 12.7 assists per game on 25.4 made field goals last season.

UC Riverside finished 5-12 in Big West play and 3-15 on the road last season. The Highlanders gave up 77.9 points per game while committing 19.1 fouls last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press