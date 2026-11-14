Brooks leads Central Michigan against Northern Kentucky after 22-point game

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Central Michigan Chippewas (3-0) at Northern Kentucky Norse (2-2)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Norse -3.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits Northern Kentucky after Phat Phat Brooks scored 22 points in Central Michigan’s 91-78 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins.

Northern Kentucky finished 12-5 at home a season ago while going 20-14 overall. The Norse averaged 8.6 steals, 3.5 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

Central Michigan finished 10-21 overall with a 1-15 record on the road last season. The Chippewas averaged 73.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.9 last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press