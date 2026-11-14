Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
56.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Aleksas Bieliauskas scores 23 points South Carolina beats Gardner-Webb 79-62

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aleksas Bieliauskas scored 23 points, Marcus Johnson added 16 and South Carolina beat Gardner-Webb 79-62 on Saturday.

Bieliauskas scored South Carolina’s opening 12 points of the game and he finished the first half with 14 points. The Gamecocks did not make a field goal in the final five minutes of the half as Gardner-Webb closed on a 10-2 run to get within 35-33.

Bieliauskas also scored his team’s first four points of the second half to put the Gamecocks ahead for good. Juan Fernandez had eight points during a 14-2 run that put South Carolina up 67-49.

Gardner-Webb trailed by double figures over the final 9:55 of the second half.

Fernandez finished with 15 points and Kory Mincy scored 11 for South Carolina (4-0).

Jackson Skipper led Gardner-Webb (1-3) with 12 points off the bench. Mikhali Pocknett and Seth Brown each scored 10. The Runnin’ Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season on Wednesday, 88-66 over Erskine College.

South Carolina was coming off a 77-41 victory over Saint Peter’s on Wednesday — the lowest point total surrendered by the Gamecocks under Lamont Paris.

Up next

Gardner-Webb: Returns home to play UNC Greensboro on Wednesday.

South Carolina: Concludes a five-game homestand against Elon on Wednesday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.