Fulton scores 20, Saint Bonaventure knocks off Lafayette 81-58

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Ari Fulton scored 20 points as Saint Bonaventure beat Lafayette 81-58 on Saturday.

Fulton had nine rebounds for the Bonnies (3-1). Zach Philipkoski scored 15 points and added eight rebounds and six assists. Mason Blackwood shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Beckett Currie led the Leopards (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Lafayette also got 12 points from Shelton Henton. Owen Kelly finished with seven points.

Saint Bonaventure took the lead with 7:36 left in the first half and did not trail again. Fulton led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put it up 35-29 at the break. Saint Bonaventure extended its lead to 56-35 during the second half, fueled by a 12-0 scoring run. Philipkoski scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.