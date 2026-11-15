Lamson and White lead Montana State over Northern Colorado 31-21

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Quarterback Justin Lamson ran for two touchdowns, Jared White surpassed 100 yards rushing with a score, and Montana State beat Northern Colorado 31-21 on Saturday night.

Montana State (10-1, 7-1 Big Sky Conference), ranked second in the Stats Perform poll behind undefeated Tarleton State, won its fifth straight game and retains its one-game lead atop the Big Sky Conference standings. Four other Big Sky teams entered Saturday with two conference losses.

Lamson’s 16-yard touchdown run just before halftime gave Montana State a 14-7 lead. His 17-yard scoring run stretched the Bobcats’ advantage to 24-14 with 11:25 left to play. He finished with 51 yards rushing and was 24-of-28 passing for 246 yards.

White ran for 112 yards on 12 carries. He broke loose on a 28-yard touchdown run with 4:05 left to play. Adam Jones had 17 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown for the Bobcats.

Brayten Silbor completed 22 of 32 passes for 242 yards for Northern Colorado (3-8, 2-6). He tossed a 68-yard touchdown pass to Trey Olsen in the first quarter and a 20-yarder to Evan Morris with 36 seconds left. Olsen and Morris each had five receptions and combined for 157 yards receiving.

The game’s start was pushed ahead five hours because of travel delays due to Friday’s nationwide FAA air traffic ground stop.

Up next

Montana State: At home on Saturday against Montana for the 125th edition of the Brawl of the Wild. The Bobcats have won the last three in the series.

Northern Colorado: On the road to face Northern Arizona on Saturday.

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