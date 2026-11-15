South Carolina State visits Charleston (SC) following Johnson’s 32-point showing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-1) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts South Carolina State after Tavari Johnson scored 32 points in Charleston (SC)’s 91-81 win against the Temple Owls.

Charleston (SC) went 11-4 at home last season while going 21-11 overall. The Cougars averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 17.3 on free throws and 19.5 from deep.

South Carolina State finished 8-8 in MEAC play and 3-16 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 67.1 points per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 33.7% from deep last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press