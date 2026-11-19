BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Lane Kiffin mentioned recurring nightmares about LSU’s fourth loss of the season and uttered a couple of expletives while discussing blown coverage that allowed Texas to stage a comeback victory in the final seconds.

“I wake up literally every hour the last two nights and I have this nightmare of the last play of the game,” Kiffin said this week. “I wake up and it’s real.”

That’s hardly what Gov. Jeff Landry, his appointees on LSU’s Board of Supervisors or heavily invested boosters envisioned when they orchestrated a major and costly athletic department shakeup, and then brought in a lightning-rod coach with a complicated reputation.

“I get it,” said Kiffin, whose Tigers (6-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) have lost two straight at home and have seen their College Football Playoff prospects vanish in the process. “If I was anybody associated with LSU, I’d be upset with the win-loss total.”

Enormous financial and political capital has been invested in LSU’s football team in the past year, with the university’s administration sometimes pushing the limits of what the SEC’s leadership and other member schools deem to be acceptable.

LSU absorbed a $54 million buyout to fire former coach Brian Kelly and ousted an athletic director who’d overseen multiple national titles.

Next, LSU moved aggressively to lure Kiffin away from rival Mississippi just as the 2025 Rebels were about to enter the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. Kiffin — widely praised for his offensive acumen, but often criticized as a renegade and mercenary — fled Oxford and the vitriol of the Ole Miss fans he spurned in a private jet dispatched by LSU.

With a $91 million, seven-year contract signed and tens of millions of dollars more provided for player payments, Kiffin went about securing what college football analysts widely considered to be the top transfer class — and one of the most expensive — in the nation. Those transfers included two defensive starters and a productive receiver who followed him from Ole Miss.

Kiffin even tried to bring back two former Rebels — tight end Dae’Quan Wright and defensive tackle Zxavian Harris — who’d spent the 2026 offseason with NFL teams. That highly criticized and contested move pitted LSU against the SEC, with the latter threatening to oust the founding member from its conference for refusing to abide by league rules.

While Kiffin ultimately left Wright and Harris off of his roster, friction with the SEC has remained and continues to play out in court.

“We made ourselves a pariah,” said political pundit James Carville, a former LSU student and professor. “LSU set out to say, ‘We’re going to do anything we want and rules are for fools.’ And if you do that, and you sell your soul to the devil, you’re supposed to get something more than four losses back.”

Kiffin doesn’t entirely see it that way.

He has said the opportunity to coach at LSU — a football program and culture he has long admired — was too good to pass up. He also said his job is to win, and, to that end, push the bounds of what is allowable under new and evolving rules that have greatly liberalized player movement and payments.

Kiffin also said that while his win-loss record in his first season bothers him to the point of losing sleep, he doesn’t spend “one second” worrying about the trajectory of his program.

“Where you have a real big challenge is if you’re losing games by a lot,” Kiffin said. “I don’t think that’s the case. … I’m not discouraged about anything at all in our program except the way we’ve finished games.”

All but one of LSU’s four losses have come down to the final minute, if not the final play. LSU held a lead until the final play from scrimmage in two of those losses.

First-year Florida coach Jon Sumrall said he sees LSU’s plight this season in much the same way he views all of the seven SEC teams which entered this week with 6-4 records. Two of them — Oklahoma and Ole Miss — were playoff teams last season and had key contributors coming back.

The SEC “is the closest thing to the NFL in regards to parity,” Sumrall said. “You look up every week, and you got a team that the record may not indicate how good they really are at times.”

Kiffin said that while first-year coaches can win with a good transfer class, a lot has to go right — particularly as it pertains to injuries — because it takes multiple years to build the kind of depth needed to withstand sudden losses of key players.

“It’s not going to happen in the first year,” Kiffin said. “I’m not trying to buy time. I’m just telling you, that’s how it works.

“As we get the deeper roster, instead of these games being right down to the wire, we win by two scores,” Kiffin added.

In 2027, which will be just the second of Kiffin’s seven years under contract, he’ll have a harder time making such arguments — and he knows it.

“You have a lot of people that are very passionate about the program that are very well off that want to help out and want the program to win. So, that’s why you need to win more because eventually you can’t keep saying, ’Hey, look how close we are.”

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer