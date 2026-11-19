SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gustav Knudsen scored 18 points as San Francisco beat Louisiana-Lafayette 77-56 on Wednesday.

Knudsen had five rebounds and three steals for the Dons (4-1). Ben Oosterbaan shot 5 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Dylan Bordon went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Isaiah Wilks led the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-3) with 13 points. Louisiana-Lafayette also got 10 points and three steals from Derrick Florence III. Dani Pounds finished with nine points.

San Francisco took the lead for good with 15:31 left in the first half. The score was 45-20 at halftime, with Oosterbaan racking up eight points. San Francisco pulled away with a 15-2 run in the second half to extend a 23-point lead to 36 points. Knudsen led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

Up next

Up next for San Francisco is a Monday matchup with Nevada, and Louisiana visits USC on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.