Georgia State Panthers (2-3) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-3)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits Jacksonville State for a Division 1 Division matchup Friday.

The Gamecocks have gone 2-0 at home. Jacksonville State averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Panthers are 0-2 in road games. Georgia State ranks second in the Sun Belt with 16.0 assists per game led by Jacob Meyer averaging 5.2.

Jacksonville State makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Georgia State has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Georgia State averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.0 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Jacksonville State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Stiemke is shooting 42.6% and averaging 16.8 points for the Gamecocks. Naas Cunningham is averaging 10.8 points.

Meyer is averaging 18.4 points and 5.2 assists for the Panthers. Jaden Jackson is averaging 17.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press