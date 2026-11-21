MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Hudson Ward had 18 points in Idaho’s 84-81 victory against CSU Bakersfield on Friday.

Ward also added five rebounds and three steals for the Vandals (3-3). Kristian Gonzalez scored 14 points while going 6 of 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range). Kase Wynott had 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Kjay Bradley Jr. finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Roadrunners (4-1). Bryce Cofield added 17 points and two steals for CSU Bakersfield. Tom Koppens finished with 12 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press