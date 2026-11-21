JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Morris Ugusuk’s 14 points helped Stony Brook defeat Saint Peter’s 67-52 on Saturday.

Ugusuk shot 2 for 10 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Seawolves (3-2). Jaden Daughtry shot 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Bryan Ndjonga had 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Phoenix Glassnor led the way for the Peacocks (0-6) with 12 points. Saint Peter’s also got nine points and seven rebounds from Bryson Wilson. Shaedon Simpson also had eight points. The loss was the Peacocks’ sixth straight.

Stony Brook took the lead with 16:34 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Daughtry led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 31-28 at the break. Stony Brook pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a two-point lead to nine points. They outscored Saint Peter’s by 12 points in the final half, as Ugusuk led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.