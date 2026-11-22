AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arch Manning threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score, helping No. 8 Texas beat Arkansas 45-3 on Saturday for the Longhorns’ fifth consecutive win.

Manning completed 21 of 25 passes without a turnover before leaving the game after three quarters. He scored on a 3-yard run to cap Texas’ first drive.

Manning participated in senior day activities even though he has one year of eligibility remaining. Manning said Monday he has made no decisions about his future, but Saturday could have been his final home game unless Texas (9-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) hosts a first-round game in the College Football Playoff.

Whatever happens, Manning said he enjoyed the ceremony and a one-side victory that allowed coach Steve Sarkisian to substitute liberally.

“The coolest part was I live with some guys who don’t get all of this media attention,” Manning said. “For them to get in the game today, I mean, they’re at every summer workout, they’re at the meetings, they are up early in the morning grinding it out with us. For them to get in there and play and share smiles, it was awesome.”

Regardless of his future, Manning was solid in his present. He completed 15 of 17 passes for 230 yards in the first half, including touchdowns to Emaree Winston and Emmett Mosley V in the final 2:20. That gave Texas (No. 5 CFP) a 31-3 lead, its biggest halftime advantage of the season.

Longhorns safety Jelani McDonald intercepted his fourth pass in the last two games and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

“Right now, we’re a ball-hawking group,” Sarkisian said. “Jelani’s a prime example of that. When you prepare really well and practice really well, the ball starts finding you.”

Arkansas (4-7, 2-6) gained 228 yards in the first half but only 135 in the second, becoming the fourth straight Texas opponent to not score in the fourth quarter.

“We’re high in confidence,” McDonald said. “We’ve earned the right to be this confident.”

The takeaway

Arkansas: The Razorbacks didn’t give themselves much of a chance. They committed three penalties on their first possession, providing Texas good field position for a 52-yard touchdown drive. The next Arkansas possession lasted three plays. KJ Jackson’s pass bounced off receiver Jaden Platt’s hands after a hit by Kade Phillips, enabling McDonald to score Texas’ second touchdown.

“You got punched in the face in the first four minutes,” coach Ryan Silverfield said. “It’s been a while since I had my teeth kicked in. It always starts with me. If we don’t come out and play good enough, it’s 100% a reflection of what I need to do and improve, and I hate failure.”

Texas: With UCLA’s 18-16 loss to Michigan Texas could move ahead of the Bruins in the CFP. The top four teams receive first-round byes in the playoffs.

Simmons misses the game

The Longhorns played without All-American edge rusher Colin Simmons, who suffered a high-ankle sprain on Oct. 17 against Florida. Simmons missed the next two games, against Mississippi and Mississippi State and appeared in the next two at Missouri and LSU. He played 18 snaps against Missouri. … Texas offensive tackle Andre Cojoe left the game with an injury. Sarkisian did not provide an update.

Up next

Arkansas visits LSU next Saturday.

Texas visits Texas A&M on Friday.

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By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press