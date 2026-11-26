ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jake Hall put up 34 points as New Mexico beat Mississippi Valley State 100-77 on Wednesday.

Hall shot 11 of 16 from the field, including 6 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Lobos (4-2). Hudson Mayes scored 21 points while shooting 8 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line, and added 10 rebounds. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi went 5 of 12 from the field (4 for 11 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Tymias Williams finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Delta Devils (0-6). Avian Abrams added 16 points for Mississippi Valley State. Eli Pippins also had 13 points, 11 assists and four steals.

The game was tight heading into the half, as New Mexico held a two-point lead, 43-41. Hall paced his team in scoring through the first half with 12 points. Hall scored a team-high 22 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press