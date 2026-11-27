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Pacific Tigers (6-2) vs. UC Davis Aggies (5-2)

Las Vegas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific and UC Davis square off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Aggies are 5-2 in non-conference play. UC Davis is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have a 6-2 record in non-conference play. Pacific is the WCC leader with 39.9 rebounds per game led by Gavin Ripp averaging 8.8.

UC Davis averages 73.1 points, 13.3 more per game than the 59.8 Pacific allows. Pacific has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Stokes is shooting 47.4% and averaging 13.1 points for the Aggies. Isaiah Chappell is averaging 9.7 points.

Jaion Pitt is averaging 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Adriel Nyorha is averaging 12.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press