LAS VEGAS (AP) — Donovan Atwell made two free throws with 3 seconds left and Darrion Williams came up with a steal on the final possession as No. 5 Texas Tech held off San Diego State 78-75 on Friday night in a fifth-place game at the Players Era 16 tournament.

Williams led Texas Tech (7-1) with 18 points and three steals. Atwell scored 14 of his 17 points after halftime and went 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 14 points and Cruz Davis added 11.

Tae Simmons scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds for San Diego State (6-2). Chance Gladden and Bear Cherry each scored 16 points, and Elzie Harrington added 15. Cherry led all players with eight rebounds.

Texas Tech scored its first 18 points on 3-pointers, but San Diego State closed to 30-28 by halftime. Dakari Spear’s 3-pointer gave the Red Raiders their largest lead at 52-40 with 10:45 left.

Atwell hit a 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining to make it 76-70. Simmons answered with a layup and later grabbed the rebound when Gladden missed a 3-pointer. Gladden got another look and hit from deep with 4 seconds left to cut the lead to 76-75. Atwell then made both free throws, and Williams stole the ball with a second left.

The Aztecs outrebounded the Red Raiders 35-28 and shot 49% to Texas Tech’s 41%. The Red Raiders made 13 3-pointers to the Aztecs’ seven and scored 13 points off 17 San Diego State turnovers.

Up next

San Diego State: Hosts UNLV on Dec. 5.

Texas Tech: Hosts Omaha on Dec. 8

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By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press