GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Charles Langama ran for a career-best 234 yards with three long touchdowns and ninth-seeded North Dakota outlasted Idaho State 41-38 in a first-round FCS playoff game on Saturday.

Langama’s touchdowns of 55, 66 and 47 yards helped North Dakota overcome a four-touchdown performance by Idaho State quarterback Davis Harsin.

The Fighting Hawks (9-4) advance to the second round and a matchup with eighth-seeded Mercer next Saturday in Macon, Georgia.

In a wild fourth quarter, Harsin’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Chedon James got the Bengals within 34-31, then Langama’s 47-yard touchdown run gave North Dakota a two-score cushion at 41-31 with 5 1/2 minutes remaining.

Harsin threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game, a 26-yarder to James and it was 41-38 with 2:23 remaining.

The Bengals (7-6) opted to kick deep and North Dakota picked up two first downs to run out the clock.

Harsin completed 28 of 53 passes for 353 yards but he was intercepted three times. James had 155 receiving yards with two touchdowns and Julian Mason had 128 receiving yards with one touchdown.

North Dakota’s Jerry Kaminski was 14-for-27 passing for 236 yards with two touchdowns.

North Dakota led 20-17 at halftime after two long touchdowns and two field goals by Kenten Laughman.

Langama had a 55-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter and Cameron Weir caught a 64-yard scoring pass from Kaminsky early in the second.

The Fighting Hawks went up 27-17 in the third quarter when Kaminski connected with Deng Deng for a 61-yard touchdown pass.

After an Idaho State touchdown, Langama’s 66-yard scoring run made it 34-24 heading to the fourth quarter.

There were six touchdowns longer than 40 yards and a total of 1,051 yards of offense. ___

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