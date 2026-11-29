BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes relied on a powerful ground game, rushing for 306 yards and five scores, to beat UCF 47-28 on a windy Saturday as speculation swirls around the coach’s future in Boulder.

Sanders gave a few hugs before walking off the field and into the locker room.

The Buffaloes (5-7, 3-6 Big 12) turned in their third losing campaign in four seasons under Sanders. The celebrity coach remains on the hot seat with a 21-28 mark at Colorado. He’s under contract through 2029.

“I’ve never judged me in my life,” Sanders said of whether he’s done enough to return. “I’m a very confident man, don’t get it twisted, but I’m not built like that to be sitting up here commenting on what I’m capable of and what I accomplished and what I didn’t.”

Want to be back to fix it?

“Come on, man,” Sanders said. “Yes.”

With a howling wind, Colorado leaned heavily on its tailbacks. Richard Young (two scores, 102 yards), Damian Henderson II (two touchdowns, 101 yards) and JaQuail Smith (one score, 57 yards) helped power an offense that led 29-7 at halftime and 45-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Sanders rotated between quarterbacks Isaac Wilson and Kaneal Sweetwyne. Both efficiently guided an offense that finished with 457 total yards.

Colorado clicked in all phases, with the defense intercepting two passes, recording three sacks and notching a safety. The special teams unit also had a safety on a UCF punt. It’s the first time the Buffaloes have had two safeties in a game since at least 1946, according to research by the team.

“To put an exclamation mark on the season like that, it was phenomenal,” Sanders said. “The message was last call. I wish I had knew they would have responded like that early on, I would have had last call (sooner).

“I told them I’m not a clubber, but I know what last call means. And they went out and did the doggone thing when they heard that.”

Alonza Barnett III had 114 yards passing, including a 65-yard TD pass to Josh Derry for UCF. Backup QB Rocco Marriott added a 69-yard TD run and a short pass for a score.

The Knights (6-6, 4-5) became bowl eligible with a win over Iowa State last week. It’s their ninth bowl berth in the last 11 seasons.

“Certainly not our best game today,” UCF coach Scott Frost said. “Credit to Colorado, they had nothing to lose. Teams like that are dangerous. I do think they’re talented.”

This has been a roller-coaster season for the Buffaloes, who started 2-0 but struggled due to erratic QB play, turnovers and penalties. Their season was sidetracked by a five-game losing streak and highlighted by a win over then-No. 14 Houston. A loss last weekend at Cincinnati ensured a losing season.

Sanders arrived at Colorado in December 2022. Behind quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, the Buffaloes made a bowl game in 2024. But sustained success has proven difficult.

“This year, the expectations that I had was not matched, and I’m hurt by that,” said Sanders, whose buyout is around $25.5 million. “But I know the problems. I know what went wrong. I know what went right. I know the good, the bad, the uglies.”

The takeaway

UCF: The Knights played a game in Colorado for the first time in program history. They’ve now visited 35 states.

Colorado: Colorado offensive lineman Larry Johnson III painted his face as the “Joker” character. “I love it,” Young said. “He got a job done on the field, so you can’t even complain about it.” Johnson his linemates helped pave the way to another big ground game at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes had 249 yards rushing against Houston.

Up next

UCF: Awaits a bowl bid.

Colorado: Possibly a coaching search.

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By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer