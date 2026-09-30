Fraser Minten shines as late surge lifts the Bruins past the Rangers 3-0

BOSTON (AP) — Fraser Minten broke a scoreless tie with just over four minutes left, followed by goals by JJ Peterka and an empty-netter by Mark Kastelic 23 seconds apart, and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 3-0 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

The three goals, over a 75-second span helped the Bruins extend their streak to 11 consecutive wins in home openers.

Jeremy Swayman finished with 24 saves for Boston, his 19th career shutout. Igor Shesterkin had 20 save for New York.

It was dream start for Minten, who recently signed a new seven-year deal.

Elias and Hampus Lindholm assisted on Minten’s goal. Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov assisted Kastelic.

The Rangers outshot the Bruins 24-23, but the Bruins were more aggressive throughout the night, finally breaking through when Minten got a clear path on the left side and knocked it through just past the glove of Shesterkin.

Boston nearly broke the stalemate multiple times, with forward Pavel Zacha missing off the left post in the third period.

The Bruins are coming off a first-round playoff loss to Buffalo in Marco Sturm’s first season as coach. Tuesday also marked the debut of David Pastrnak as the 28th captain in team history after Boston went without a player wearing the patch last season.

The Rangers are looking to make big improvements following a slew of offseason roster moves. They finished last in the Eastern Conference, missing the playoffs for the second straight year.

Boston played without defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who began his six-game suspension for slashing the Sabres’ Zach Benson during the playoff series last April.

Up next

Rangers: Host Tampa on Thursday night.

Bruins: Visit Winnipeg on Friday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer