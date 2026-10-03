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JJ Peterka scores in OT to lift the Bruins past the Jets, 4-3

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By AP News
Bruins Jets Hockey

Bruins Jets Hockey

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WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Elias Lindholm tied it on a tip with 1:38 left in regulation and JJ Peterka scored at 3:21 of overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

David Pastrnak set up both late goals, with goalie Jeremy Swayman off for an extra attacker on Lindholm’s goal.

Peterka also had the winner Tuesday night against the New York Rangers in the Bruins’ opener.

Hampus Lindholm and James Hagens also scored, and Swayman made 30 saves.

Dylan DeMelo, Kyle Connor and Mario Ferraro scored for Winnipeg in the Jets opener. Stuart Skinner stopped 26 shots.

Connor and Ferraro scored in the second period to give the Jets a 3-2 lead.

Up next

Bruins: At Minnesota on Saturday night.

Jets: At Detroit on Sunday.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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