McDavid has a goal and an assist as the Oilers beat the Kraken 3-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist to give him nine points through three games as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 on Saturday night.

Owen Michaels and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (2-0-1). Devon Levi made 19 stops to earn the win in the Oilers’ net.

Bobby McMann had the lone goal for the Kraken (1-1-0). Philipp Grubauer recorded 22 saves for Seattle.

After McMann made it a 1-1 game 9:06 into the second period, it was Draisaitl who eventually broke the deadlock.

Draisaitl scored with 2:27 left in regulation, with McDavid adding an empty-netter with 1:05 remaining.

Edmonton has gone 15-4-1 against the Kraken, including winning eight of nine meetings at home.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Have their home-opener against the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

Oilers: Head to Anaheim to play the Ducks in a first-round rematch on Wednesday.

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