Samoskevich scores twice and Kraken beat Flames 6-1 in home opener as Calgary stays winless

SEATTLE (AP) — Berkly Catton, Mackie Samoskevich and Bobby McMann scored within the first eight minutes of the game and the Seattle Kraken cruised to a 6-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Sunday night.

Samoskevich added another goal late in the second period and Joey Daccord made 32 saves. Shane Wright and Jordan Eberle also scored in Seattle’s home opener.

Morgan Frost scored on the power play and Dustin Wolf stopped 21 shots for the Flames, who remain winless.

Catton opened the scoring 2:22 into the first period and Samoskevich scored at 4:40. It was Samoskevich’s first goal with Seattle after being acquired from the Florida Panthers in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick and a 2027 conditional second-round pick in June.

McMann gave the Kraken a three-goal lead 7:40 into the first, and Wright added another goal with 8:02 remaining in the second.

Frost spoiled Daccord’s shutout bid by scoring with 5:35 left in the game. It was the first power-play goal conceded by the Kraken this season. Eberle scored 39 seconds later.

Seattle is 2-1-0 after beating Calgary for the second time this season. In Thursday’s win over the Flames, six different skaters scored to boost the Kraken.

Wolf has now surrendered 12 goals in his first two starts, both against Seattle. He averaged 3.01 goals against and had an .899 save percentage last season, and was a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy as top rookie for the 2024-25 season.

The Kraken and Flames meet once more this month on Oct. 30.

Up next

Kraken: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

Flames: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By ALLYSON BALLARD

Associated Press