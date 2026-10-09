Yakemchuk breaks late tie in the Senators’ 2-1 victory over the Flyers

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Yakemchuk broke a tie on a power play with 6:59 left and the Ottawa Senators held on to beat the winless Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Thursday night.
Nick Cousins opened the scoring for Ottawa at midway through the first period. Matvei Michkov tied it in a power play at 7:46 of the second.
Linus Ullmark made 29 saves to help the Senators improve to 3-1-0.
Joseph Woll stopped 24 shots for Philadelphia. The Flyers are 0-3-2.
Michael Bunting made his Flyers debut after signing with the team Tuesday and Ottawa defenseman Hoyt Stanley made his NHL debut.
Up next
Flyers: At Boston on Saturday.
Senators: Host Nashville on Saturday night.
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