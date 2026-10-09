Bo Horvat scores twice as Islanders beat Blackhawks 4-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Horvat scored twice and the New York Islanders beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves as the Islanders won for the second time in three games. Emil Heineman and Anthony Duclair also scored for New York, and defenseman Logan Stanley had two assists.

Frank Nazar scored for Chicago, which lost for the fourth time in five games to begin the season. Arvid Soderblom finished with 15 saves.

Horvat opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the final minute of the first period. Matthew Schaefer fired a slap shot from the point and the Islanders captain buried the rebound.

Heineman wired a wrist shot past Soderblom 6:44 into the second to double the lead.

Stanley found Duclair alone near the back post at 9:38 for his first goal of the season, making it 3-0.

Nazar spoiled Sorokin’s shutout bid with 2:32 remaining in the third.

Horvat added his second goal of the game into an empty net with 1:33 left to complete the scoring.

Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov, who left Tuesday night’s 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers, will miss the rest of the regular season with a torn ACL in his right knee.

Up next

Blackhawks: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Islanders: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By SCOTT CHARLES

Associated Press