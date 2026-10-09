Darnell Nurse scores in OT to give Sharks 3-2 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Darnell Nurse scored 1:03 into overtime and the San Jose Sharks beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Thursday night.

Tyler Toffoli and Collin Graf also scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 24 shots for San Jose (3-1-0), which has secured each of its three wins in overtime.

Sharks captain Macklin Celebrini missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury.

Connor McMichael and Dillon Dubé each scored and Joel Hofer made 24 saves for St. Louis (1-2-1), which has lost three straight.

Nurse, who was acquired from Edmonton on July 1, deposited a feed from Ivar Stenberg between Hofer’s legs for his first goal with the Sharks.

Graf scored on a one-timer 6:05 into the third period to tie the game at 2-2 after Dubé skated down the left wing from his own blue line along to score a short-handed goal 1:39 into the third to put St. Louis ahead.

It was Dubé’s first goal after missing 2 1/2 seasons since scoring on Nov. 16, 2023 for Calgary against Vancouver.

Toffoli scored his second of the season on his own rebound as Kiefer Sherwood blocked Hofer in front of the net to tie the game at 1-all almost nine minutes into the second period.

McMichael scored his second goal of the season, two nights after scoring his first as a member of the Blues, on a feed from Mason McTavish to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead almost four minutes into the second.

Blues defenseman Colton Parayko skated in his 804th career game to break Barret Jackman’s franchise record for games played by a defenseman.

Up next

Sharks: Host Edmonton on Saturday.

Blues: Host Columbus Saturday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press