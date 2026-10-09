Connelly’s SO goal lifts Golden Knights past Maple Leafs 4-3 after rallying from a 3-goal deficit

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trevor Connelly scored in the fifth round of the shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a three-goal deficit for a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

The rookie beat Sergei Bobrovsky with a backhand-forehand move before Vegas goalie Adin Hill denied Toronto’s John Tavares as Vegas rallied for its third consecutive victory.

Braeden Bowman also scored for Vegas in the shootout. Kirill Marchenko was Toronto’s only successful shooter as Hill recovered from the early barrage and kept the Maple Leafs scoreless through the second, third, and overtime periods.

Mark Stone, Brett Howden and Jack Eichel — on a penalty shot — scored for Vegas. Hill made 21 saves and stopped four of Toronto’s five shootout attempts.

Jack Roslovic, Easton Cowan and Nick Paul gave Toronto a 3-0 lead in the first period. Bobrovsky made 40 saves.

Roslovic opened the scoring 34 seconds into his 600th career game, slipping the puck between Hill’s pads and the post from the goal line for his 300th career point.

Cowan scored on a breakaway at 3:20, and Paul made it 3-0 at 8:37.

Stone started the comeback with a slap shot at 17:36 of the first period. Eichel assisted, extending his assist and point streaks to five games.

Howden tapped in Mitch Marner’s pass at 1:12 of the second before Eichel tied it on a penalty shot at 3:58.

Eichel has three goals and 12 points through five games.

Vegas outshot Toronto 43-24 but went 0 for 4 on the power play, its first game without a power-play goal this season.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Visit Colorado on Saturday.

Golden Knights: Host Los Angeles on Saturday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press