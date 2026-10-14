Svechnikov scores 2 goals to lead the Hurricanes to a 4-2 win over the Capitals

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals, including the winner with 6:04 left in the third period, to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

Eric Robinson and Mark Jankowski also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won six straight. Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov made 20 saves and improved to 4-0-0 this season.

Boone Jenner and Justin Holl scored for Washington. Ryan Leonard added two assists and Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots.

Svechnikov beat Thompson with a backhander six seconds after Justin Sourdif went to the penalty box for tripping. The Hurricanes finished 1 for 5 on the power play.

It was the last scheduled visit to Raleigh for Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, who received a standing ovation early in the first period.

The Lenovo Center has been a home away from home for the 41-year-old Russian, who is set to retire after this season. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL draft held in Raleigh and his 59 career points in 49 regular-season games are the most he has recorded at any NHL venue other than Capital One Arena in Washington.

The Hurricanes, who were without captain Jordan Staal, were able to keep Ovechkin in check on Tuesday but Jenner remained hot. One of Washington’s top free-agent signings in the offseason, Jenner has scored in three straight games. He gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 9:26 in the first period.

Svechnikov, who has six goals in the past five games, tied the game at 1-1 by poking in a rebound of William Carrier’s shot 3:58 into the second period.

Holl’s shot from the right circle with 6:39 left in the second period gave Washington a 2-1 lead.

Carolina tied it at 2 with 1:11 left in the second when Robinson’s pass deflected off of Martin Fehervary’s stick past Thompson.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Hurricanes announced that Staal would miss at least a month with a calf injury. Coach Rod Brind’Amour said that the 38-year-old center got hurt in warmups before Sunday’s 4-1 win at Philadelphia.

Up next

Capitals: Host Montreal on Wednesday.

Hurricanes: Begin a five-game road trip at Winnipeg on Saturday.

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