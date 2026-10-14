Jets beat the Wild 5-2 as Cole Perfetti scores 2 goals

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Cole Perfetti scored a pair of goals, Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Perfetti opened the scoring with his fourth of the season just 1:50 into the game. He added another late in the second period on the power play, converting a pass from Gabriel Vilardi in the slot.

Promoted to the top line with Scheifele and Kyle Connor, the trio combined for seven points against the Wild. Connor had a goal and assist. Connor now has goals in three straight games and in five of six games this season.

Perfetti now has five goals this season. Last season, the Jets winger needed 40 games to score five times.

Cole Koepke also scored for Winnipeg, which finished a three-game homestand 2-1.

Stuart Skinner made 19 saves and has yet to lose in regulation this season, with a 3-0-1 record.

Kirill Kaprizov scored both goals for the Wild, who were playing the second of back-to-back games after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night. Calvin Pickard stopped 20 shots. Kaprizov’s two goals gives him the NHL lead, with eight. Quinn Hughes’ assist extended his point streak to seven games. He has two goals and eight assists in that span.

Winnipeg went 1 for 2 on the power play, while Minnesota was 0 for 2.

Winnipeg never trailed in the game, taking 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 leads.

Up next

Wild: Host St. Louis on Thursday night.

Jets: At Chicago on Thursday night.

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