Levshunov scores in OT as the Blackhawks beat the Jets 4-3; Kane sets assists mark

CHICAGO (AP) — Artyom Levshunov scored 1:37 into overtime and Patrick Kane set the NHL record for most assists by a U.S.-born player in a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Connor Bedard scored on the power play for his first goal of the season after missing the first six games with a shoulder injury. Frank Nazar and Ryan Donato also scored for Chicago and Bedard added an assist.

After breaking Phil Housley’s record with his 895th assist in the first period, Kane had a hand in Levshunov’s game-winner.

Kane gained the Jets’ zone and dropped the puck to Bedard, who fed Levshunov. The defenseman took a few steps up the middle and snapped a shot to beat Stuart Skinner on the glove side.

The goal came some 40 seconds after Blackhawks goalie Spencer Knight kicked out his left pad to foil Neal Pionk’s attempt to convert Mark Scheifele’s cross-ice pass on a two-on-one break.

Knight had 31 saves.

Pionk had a goal and two assists. Kyle Connor, on the power play, and Alex Iafallo also had goals for the Jets. Connor now has a four-game point streak with five goals and an assist. Skinner had 24 saves.

Pionk’s point shot went in off Iafallo’s shin at the right of the net to tie it at 3 5:39 into the third period. It was the defensman’s eighth career three-point game.

The Jets had dominated the Blackhawks recently coming into the game 8-1-1 in their past 10 outings against Chicago, with their only loss a 2-0 decision at Chicago on Jan. 19.

Up next

Jets: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Blackhawks: Host the Dallas Stars on Saturday night.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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