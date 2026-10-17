Nathan MacKinnon has goal and 3 assists, Artturi Lehkonen scores twice as Avs beat Penguins 5-2

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had three assists and a power-play goal, Artturi Lehkonen scored twice and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Friday night.

T.J. Hughes scored his first NHL goal, while Mackenzie Blackwood settled in after a shaky start to stop 29 shots.

Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust gave Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead after scoring 29 seconds apart midway through the first period. The Avalanche erupted for five straight tallies, including three in the second period.

Colorado finished 1 of 4 on the power play in the Avalanche debut of assistant coach Brett McLean. He’s in charge of the unit after Dave Hakstol left to take over as head coach of the men’s hockey program at Arizona State.

Lehkonen’s second goal tied it 25 seconds into the second period. Captain Gabriel Landeskog had a goal nearly four minutes later for his 83rd career go-ahead score. He’s tied with Mikko Rantanen for sixth-most in Avalanche history. Hall of Famer Joe Sakic tops the list with 210.

Hughes got free down low and poked in a pass from MacKinnon. He was hugged by Cale Makar and then playfully squirted with water by Landeskog as Hughes made his way past the bench.

Sidney Crosby notched his 1,110th career assist to move into sole possession of seventh place in NHL history. He’s also one assist shy of matching Ray Bourque (1,111 with Boston) for the most in league history with a one franchise.

MacKinnon improved to 12-6-3 when playing against Crosby, his good buddy from Nova Scotia. MacKinnon was awarded a penalty shot, but was stopped by Arturs Silovs.

UP NEXT

Penguins: At Vegas on Saturday night.

Avalanche: Two-game road swing starting Monday night at Philadelphia.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer