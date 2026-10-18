Michkov and Martone lead Flyers past Senators 3-1 for 1st win of season after 9-game skid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matvei Michkov and Porter Martone each had a goal and an assist, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Saturday night for their first victory this season.

Philadelphia (1-6-3) opened with nine consecutive losses, a franchise record.

Michkov set up Martone with a nifty pass to the far post, and Martone tapped in his second goal this season at 9:03 of the second period to tie the score 1-all.

Martone returned the favor on a power play late in the period, firing a shot toward the net that Ottawa goalie Linus Ullmark stopped. But the rebound went right to Michkov, who snapped home his fourth goal of the season at 18:33.

It was the 50th career goal for Michkov in 171 games. He became the fastest Flyers player to reach the milestone since Matt Read in 2014.

Trevor Zegras added an empty-net goal with 14 seconds left in the third to seal it.

Philadelphia scored three goals for the first time this season after entering the game with just 11 total in its first nine games.

Dan Vladar made 25 saves for the Flyers.

Drake Batherson scored Ottawa’s goal on a 2-on-1 in the first period, one-timing a pass from ex-Flyer Claude Giroux past Vladar.

Ullmark, who made 25 saves for the Senators, lost for the first time this season. He had won his first six starts, which tied Ray Emery for the most consecutive victories by an Ottawa goalie to start a season.

Up next

Senators: Begin a three-game homestand Wednesday against Florida.

Flyers: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO

Associated Press