Forsberg scores first of the season as the Predators beat the Blues 5-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

Jonathan Marchessault, Adam Edstrom, Ryan O’Reilly and Jack Drury also scored and Juuse Saros made 24 saves to help the Predators snap a three-game losing streak.

Phillip Broberg and Jimmy Snuggerud scored and Jordan Binnington made 19 saves for the Blues. They have lost consecutive games.

Broberg scored the game’s first goal at 6:21 of the opening period. Coming through the slot unchecked, Broberg beat Saros with a wrist shot on the glove side.Mason McTavish assisted on the goal, extending his points streak to six games. He has four goals and four assists over that span.

Marchessault tied it on a penalty shot at 8:40 of the first. Nashville was awarded the penalty shot when Binnington was determined to have thrown his stick during play. The Predators were on the power play at the time.

Marchessault has converted on three of five regular-season penalty shots in his career.

Forsberg made it 2-1 with 7:38 remaining in the first on a wraparound. It was the first goal of the season for Forsberg, a three-time 40-goal scorer and the franchise leader in career goals.

Edstrom’s short-handed goal at 7:05 of the second made it 3-1.

Predators captain Roman Josi drove the puck into the St. Louis zone and then feathered a pass between two Blues before Edstrom tipped the puck past Binnington for his second short-handed goal in three games.

Snuggerud drew the Blues within one 36 seconds later with a power-play goal.

O’Reilly and Drury’s scored third period goals, with Drury’s being his first as a Predator.

Up next

Blues: Host Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

Predators: At Boston on Thursday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press