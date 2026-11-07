Stamkos has goal, assist to lead Predators to 3-1 victory over Blues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros made 25 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Ross Colton and Nick Perbix also scored and Roman Josi had two assists for Nashville.

Jimmy Snuggerud scored and Joel Hofer made 26 saves for the Blues, who have lost three straight.

Snuggerud scored the game’s first goal at 13:07 of the opening period.

With the Blues on a power play, Snuggerud beat Saros with a one-timer from the lower part of the left faceoff circle.

Snuggerud leads the Blues with nine goals this season.

Nashville, who entered Saturday with the NHL’s third-best penalty kill at 90%, had not allowed a power-play goal against in its previous seven games.

Stamkos evened the game 1-1 with 3:53 remaining in the first, also on the power play.

The power-play goal was the 248th of Stamkos’ career, giving him sole possession of fifth place in NHL history for man-advantage goals.

Colton gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 9:02 of the second, snapping a wrist shot from the high slot over Hofer’s glove. He has scored a goal in three straight games, equaling a career high.

Josi, the Nashville captain, has five points in his past three games.

Perbix scored an empty-net goal with 1:29 remaining for his second goal in three games.

Up next

Blues: host Detroit Tuesday.

Predators: visit Los Angeles Tuesday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press