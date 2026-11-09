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Scheifele scores on power play with 1.6 seconds left to lift Jets past Lightning, 4-3

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By AP News
Jets Lightning Hockey

Jets Lightning Hockey

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WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored on a 5-on-3 power play with 1.6 seconds left and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Sunday after blowing a late three-goal lead.

Scheifele scored on a one-timer from the high slot off a feed from Cole Perfetti.

After Brayden Yager gave Winnipeg a 3-0 lead on a power play at 8:10 of the third with his first NHL goal, the Lightning tied it in a 4:07 burst. Brandon Hagel scored with 9:38 to go, and Pontus Holmberg struck twice — with 5:59 left and 5:33 remaining.

Perfetti, Morgan Barron and Brayden Yager also scored for Winnipeg (7-8-3), and Stuart Skinner made 18 saves. The Jets have won three in a row after dropping nine straight.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 21 shots for Tampa Bay (11-4-2) in the opener of a three-game trip The Lightning had won three in a row.

Winnipeg went 3 or 5 on the power play, and Tampa Bay was 0 for 4.

Up next

Lightning: At Buffalo on Wednesday night.

Jets: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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