Draisaitl scores twice and McDavid nets goal to extend point streak as Oilers top Rangers 3-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored twice, Connor McDavid also had a goal and the Edmonton Oilers held off the New York Rangers 3-1 on Monday night to sweep their season series.

Devon Levi made 28 saves in improving to 8-1-0 for the Oilers (13-3-3), who won 4-1 in New York on Nov. 1.

Jaroslav Chmelar scored a short-handed goal for the Rangers (10-8-1), who had won three straight games. Dylan Garand stopped 17 shots, but gave away the puck to McDavid for an easy, unassisted goal that opened the scoring 6:42 into the first period.

McDavid leads the NHL with 48 points (11 goals, 37 assists). The three-time MVP became the fourth player in league history with a 19-game point streak to begin a season, joining Wayne Gretzky, Dany Heatley and Mats Sundin.

For the first time this season, however, McDavid failed to record an assist — ending his record-setting streak to start a season at 18 games.

Draisaitl scored on a snap shot at 2:59 of the second for a 2-0 lead.

Just more than two minutes later, the Rangers killed off a brief 5-on-3 Edmonton power play and Mika Zibanejad sprung Chmelar on a breakaway as he exited the penalty box. Chmelar beat Levi for his second goal of the season.

New York pulled Garand for an extra skater late in the third and drew a penalty that produced a 6-on-4 advantage. Draisaitl picked off a soft backpass and lofted the puck into an empty net from his own zone for his NHL-best 18th goal.

That extended his goal-scoring streak to four games and his point streak to six.

Edmonton is 11-0-2 when scoring first. The Rangers are 0-7-1 when allowing the first goal, making them the only team in the league without a win after falling behind at the outset.

Up next

Rangers: Visit the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Oilers: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

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