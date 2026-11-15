Marchment lifts Sharks to shootout win over Mammoth

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mason Marchment flicked in a wrist shot in the fifth round of a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 6-5 win over the Utah Mammoth on Saturday night.

Tyler Toffoli, Adam Gaudette, Zack Ostapchuk, Eric Pohlkamp, and Dmitry Orlov all scored goals for San Jose in regulation. Yaroslav Askarov made 27 stops for the Sharks.

Zac Jones scored a pair of goals to lead Utah and Kailer Yamamoto had three assists. Mikhail Sergachev, Jack McBain, and Barrett Hayton also scored for the Mammoth. Karel Vejmelka tallied 16 saves.

Jones tipped in the puck off a pass from Yamamoto on a breakaway to put Utah on the board at 2:15 of the first. The Mammoth made it 2-0 at 8:53 of the first on Sergachev’s power play goal.

Toffoli countered with a close-range power play goal to help San Jose cut the deficit in half with 8:25 left in the first. Jones scored his second goal just 1:05 later to restore Utah’s two-goal lead.

The Sharks erased the deficit in the second. Another power play goal at 3:07 of the second, this time from Gaudette, drew San Jose within one again. Ostapchuk tied the game just six seconds later after winning a faceoff against Vincent Trocheck.

McBain snapped in the puck to put the Mammoth back in front 4-3 at 8:59 of the second.

San Jose equalized on Pohlkamp’s goal at 5:23 of the third, setting the stage for Orlov’s go-ahead goal on a long-distance slap shot with 5:43 left. Hayton forced overtime after tipping in the puck on a power play with 3:38 remaining.

Up Next

Sharks host Nashville on Sunday.

Mammoth host Vancouver on Monday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By JOHN COON

Associated Press