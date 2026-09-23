LA Kings could try to escape their 1st-round playoff trap by opening up their offense this winter

Los Angeles Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Last season: 35-27-20, lost in first round of playoffs

COACH: Peter Laviolette (first season with Kings, 846-562-161 in 23 years overall).

SEASON OPENER: Sept. 30 at Colorado.

DEPARTURES: C Anze Kopitar, F Andrei Kuzmenko, F Jeff Malott.

ADDITIONS: F Erik Haula, F Mats Zuccarello, F Corey Perry, D Erik Gustafsson.

GOALIES: Darcy Kuemper (19-14-15, 2.78 GAA, .891 save percentage), Anton Forsberg (16-12-5, 2.57, .910).

What to expect

The Kings have made the playoffs in five consecutive seasons, but they’ve also made five straight first-round exits. They’re returning with largely the same roster minus Kopitar, who ended his 20-year career.

So why should Los Angeles fans expect anything different this season? Because GM Ken Holland replaced a long series of defense-first coaches with Laviolette, who has led many standout offensive teams during his decorated NHL career. His Kings might actually focus on the offensive end of the ice this season after nearly two decades of cautious, grinding hockey. Holland seems to be entertaining a mentality shift for a team that scored just 220 goals last season, 29th in the NHL and easily the fewest among playoff teams.

LA has undeniable offensive talent, headlined by Adrian Kempe, Artemi Panarin, Quinton Byfield and Kevin Fiala, who is close to recovering from a broken leg at the Olympics. If Laviolette can unleash that talent while still playing competent defense in front of two solid goalies, the Kings could take a big step forward.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Los Angeles still has the core of a savvy, competitive team and Kopitar’s departure won’t change that. Defenseman Brandt Clarke appears ready to step toward stardom, while new captain Drew Doughty will be highly motivated. Panarin is getting his first training camp with the Kings, while new forwards Haula and Zuccarello should contribute. Kuemper and Forsberg have the potential to make up for any lessening of LA’s defensive focus.

The not so good: The Kings still appear to lack game-breaking offensive talent, yet Kempe, Fiala and Panarin all have the potential to do much more under Laviolette. Whether it’s through game plans or individual effort, Los Angeles has to figure out a way to emerge from the good-not-great trap in which it has been stuck for a half-decade. If the Kings don’t make any progress, there’s at least a chance Holland will have to make big changes.

Players to watch

Along with the veteran forwards who could get an opportunity to let loose, Doughty’s captaincy will be fascinating. He spent his first 18 seasons in LA as a sparkplug and a bit of a wild card, but the lifelong Kings fan is overjoyed at the opportunity. The Kings also want more offensive production from the blue line after Clarke was the only defenseman to top 25 points last season. Enter Gustafsson, who had the two best offensive seasons of his career while playing for Laviolette with the Rangers and the Capitals earlier this decade. He is a puck-mover who could contribute on the power play, and he’ll have opportunities to do it in LA.

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