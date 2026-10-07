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Lightning and Wild face off in out-of-conference matchup

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By AP News

Minnesota Wild (2-0-1, in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Minnesota Wild in a non-conference matchup.

Tampa Bay went 50-26-6 overall and 27-16-2 in home games last season. The Lightning committed 424 total penalties last season, averaging 5.2 per game and serving 14.6 penalty minutes per game.

Minnesota had a 46-24-12 record overall and a 25-17-5 record in road games last season. The Wild scored 268 goals while allowing 235 for a +33 goal differential last season.

INJURIES: Lightning: Emil Lilleberg: out (undisclosed), Dominic James: out (hand), Yanni Gourde: out (hip).

Wild: Filip Gustavsson: out (hip), Brock Faber: out (skull).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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