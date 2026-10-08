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Anaheim visits Winnipeg after Sennecke’s 2-goal game

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By AP News

Anaheim Ducks (2-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (3-0-1, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Winnipeg Jets after Beckett Sennecke’s two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Ducks’ 5-2 loss.

Winnipeg went 35-35-12 overall and 19-16-6 at home last season. The Jets scored 229 goals while allowing 256 for a -27 goal differential last season.

Anaheim had a 43-33-6 record overall and a 21-23-3 record in road games last season. The Ducks scored 265 goals while allowing 288 for a -23 goal differential last season.

INJURIES: Jets: Garrett Brown: out (lower-body), Walker Duehr: out (lower-body), Elias Salomonsson: out (shoulder), Josh Morrissey: day to day (upper body).

Ducks: Drew Helleson: out (lower-body), Troy Terry: out (hip), Ian Moore: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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