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Alex Tuch has 2 goals and an assist in the Capitals’ 5-4 win over the Canadiens

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By AP News
Canadiens Capitals Hockey

Canadiens Capitals Hockey

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WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored twice and added an assist and the Washington Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Kyrou had a goal and assist, Justin Holl and Ivan Miroshnichenko also scored and Charlie Lindgren stopped 26 shots to help the Capitals snap a two-game losing streak.

Josh Anderson scored twice and Lane Hutson and Nick Suzuki added goals for the Canadiens.

Both teams played on Tuesday night, with Washington falling 4-2 at Carolina, and Montreal edging Buffalo 4-3 in a shootout at home.

Montreal got off to a quick start when Anderson, alone at the net front, buried a feed from Alex Newhook 4:56 into play. Minutes later, Kryou responded, cutting to the middle before rifling a quick shot past Jakub Dobes.

Roughly halfway through the first, Montreal regained the lead, as Hutson, playing against younger brother Cole for the first time, beat Charlie Lindgren on a quick shot from the slot. With 25 seconds to go in the period, the Capitals tied it 2 on a power play. Ivan Miroshnichenko’s backdoor feed to Tuch went off Anderson’s stick and in.

Washington took a 3-2 lead 6:16 into the second period, when Tuch had a short-handed goal. Anderson tied it again from close range.

Justin Holl broke the tie with 7:31 minutes to go, beating Dobes on a point shot through traffic. Tuch added an insurance goal minutes later for his fifth of the season.

Suzuki pulled the Canadiens within one with 1:39 to go on a power play with an extra attacker.

Up next

Canadiens: Host Buffalo on Saturday night.

Capitals: Host New Jersey on Saturday.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By SAMMI SILBER
Associated Press

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