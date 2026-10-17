Ehlers’ power-play winner lifts Hurricanes past Jets 3-2 for a seventh straight win

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers scored a power-play goal 6:43 into the third period to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to their seventh straight victory, 3-2 over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

The former Jet fired a wrist shot past the glove of Clay Stevenson.

Mark Jankowski — also on the power play — and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for Carolina. Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 21 saves and has posted victories in all five starts this season. With fewer than 40 seconds remaining, Kochetkov made a pad save on Cole Perfetti, following that up with a save on 18-year-old Viggo Bjorck off the helmet to preserve Carolina’s lead.

Mark Scheifele and Alex Iafallo scored for Winnipeg, which lost its first game this season on home ice in regulation. Stevenson stopped 34 shots.

Winnipeg held 1-0 and 2-1 leads, before trailing in the third period. The Jets are 1-1 in matinee games this season, with nine more to play. After a three-game point drought to start the year, Scheifele is now riding a five-game point streak with two goals and six assists.

Carolina made the Jets pay on special-teams, scoring two goals while the power play and killing off Winnipeg’s lone opportunity with the man advantage. Jankowski’s second-period goal extended his NHL-leading active goal streak to seven consecutive games.

Up next

Jets: Visit the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes: Visit the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

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